City of Lawton administrators still are negotiating with a Texas architectural firm on a contract to design construction plans for the city’s new indoor youth sports complex.
The City Council voted in mid-December to accept conceptual designs for the 86,000-square-foot, $11.05 million complex from Stantec Architecture Inc. Those conceptual designs also came with a recommended site that city officials still support: to the south of Lake Helen, on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park. In accepting the conceptual designs, council members also directed city staff to move forward with negotiations to produce a contract that would allow Stantec to produce construction plans.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said Friday that city staff and Stantec have been negotiating on that contract, but discussions “hit a snag,” preventing final agreement. City administrators aren’t ready to discuss the specific details until they have briefed the council.
Burk told members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority that city staff is meeting with council members in small groups to explain the process and provide an update, seeking consensus on the next course of action. He also said that while negotiations are continuing, city officials may have to consider the prospect of seeking proposals from other architectural firms, adding that while the initial plan was to launch the project this year, “that’s probably not going to happen.”
“It’s stalled for a period of time,” he said.
Burk said while there has been some debate about the details of the construction contract, there hasn’t been any change in plans to build the sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park. Burk said he still supports the idea — although he initially was a doubter —and hasn’t seen any indication council members have changed their minds.
Some residential opposition has arisen, with critics saying they like the idea of the complex but not its location within Elmer Thomas Park. While some authority members characterized opposition as a small group of people, authority member Carey Monroe disagreed, saying she knows there are multiple groups who question the location.
Burk said one of the major arguments for that location still holds true: the complex will be visible from Interstate 44. He said Lawtonians and others have used the same argument for the outdoor sports complex in Chickasha, which is built along Interstate 44 and is easily visible by passing motorists. Burk said putting Lawton’s complex anywhere else “would be a disaster,” arguing the best site is exactly where it is planned.
The land also is owned by the City of Lawton.
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said city ownership quickly became a criteria when a steering committee was evaluating sites and narrowing an initial list of about 20 sites to four. Other sites were discarded for various reasons: the committee felt a tract north of the Second Street retail complex south of Northwest Ferris should be kept for retail activities that generate sales tax; a tract behind Museum of the Great Plains and the Comanche Nation Museum in Elmer Thomas Park is hidden.
Monroe said she still wonders whether the location is something that should be debated, noting “optics matter” and there still are residents opposed to the site.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said the solution may be as simple as better explanations of why the site was selected and a graphic showing the site within the park. James said some residents think the sports complex will take a large chunk from the park, when it actually represents about 3 acres in the 160-acre park.
“This footprint is pretty small,” she said.