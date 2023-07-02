It may not have been top fuel, but the funny cars were racing in the parking lot of Elmer Thomas Park on Friday night.

OK, maybe not the hot rods you’re used to but the hand-constructed soapbox racers competing in the Inaugural Classic Chevrolet Soapbox Derby, sponsored by Ace Hardware, was an unusual sight to see to open the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival this year.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

