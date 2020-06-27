After a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered, almost 250 members of the staff and residents at a local long-term care center were tested.
McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2007 NW 52nd, underwent mass testing Friday, according to Brandie Combs, Regional 5 Southwest Oklahoma Director of the State Department of Health.
“We tested 117 residents and 131 staff … today,” she said on Friday afternoon. “As soon as we get notified of a case, we are in immediate conversations with the facility about their infection control practices, PPE inventory and testing needs.”
Combs said that the district has “a few cases in LTC (long-term care) facilities” but that none are considered to be in “outbreak status.”
The state reached a total of 12,343 cases with 377 total deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. The state recorded 386 new cases with five deaths, according to the state Department of Health virus tracker. Five of the deaths have come from Lawton, which had a total of 308 cases as of Friday afternoon.