Just under 2 pounds of methamphetamine and firearms, including a blackpowder rifle, recovered at a home led to a Lawton woman being jailed on $100,000 bond.
Liberty Ann Jordan made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of firearm after former felony conviction, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal on turning, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $50,000 and $500,000.
Jordan was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit and deputies from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a search warrant was attained for Jordan’s home at 2533 NW 38th Place. They arrived to find her leaving and pulled her over after she failed to signal while making a turn. She was described as “extremely nervous and visibly shaking.”
An K-9 officer's open-air sniff of her vehicle led to a positive alert for drugs, according to investigators. Jordan also was carrying $2,500 cash, the affidavit states.
Investigators found 4.02 grams of meth in various locations throughout Jordan’s home along with numerous plastic baggies and three sets of digital scales, according to the affidavit. A pipe used to smoke meth was recovered in the garage.
Three firearms were recovered: a Phoenix Arms Sig Sauer P220, a Kel Tech .380 pistol and a Ruger SR22P pistol were recovered in a bedroom and a .22 cal. rifle and a black powder rifle also were found in the room, the affidavit states.
After leaving the home, investigators received a tip from a confidential informant that a large quantity of meth in a Ziplock baggy was bundled in a trash bag and buried in the back yard, the affidavit states. Detectives began digging and found the bag containing 878 grams (1.93566 pounds) of meth. Jordan then went from being detained to being under arrest.
Jordan has a prior Comanche County conviction from January 2011 for possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Jordan, who is being held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 for her preliminary hearing conference.