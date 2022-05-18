ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is in jail after investigators said he was carrying almost 50 pounds of marijuana for illicit distribution.
Guang Lian Li, 53, of Cyril, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison and a fine between $25,000 to $100,000.
Li was arrested following a Monday morning traffic stop on Interstate 44. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Chase Miller stated Li had failed to signal before a lane change as the reason for the pullover of the pickup, traveling with a cover over the bed. During his initial approach, Miller noticed “a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the passenger compartment,” the probable cause affidavit states.
During a search, three large trash sacks containing 47 pounds of post were discovered, Miller stated. Li was arrested and the marijuana sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis, the affidavit states. There was no indication in the affidavit of Li having a medical marijuana license.
Li, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.