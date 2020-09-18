Going green has proved the road to success for more than one noncommissioned officer.
Sgt. Deyaneira Velezdiaz joined the U.S. Army to have a better future with the college benefits it provides.
At the same time, she said, “I serve the Army because I want to be there for our people. It’s fighting for our freedom, and to be better, honestly. And they give you a lot of opportunities.”
Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, she signed up five years ago this month. She trained to be a crew member on the Paladin M109 howitzer and is assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, at Fort Hood, Texas.
She has deployed twice. In 2017 she deployed to Iraq for eight months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, a mission to clear out the forces of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). She has also been on a nine-month rotation to Korea in support of the 82nd Infantry Division. Much as 75th Field Artillery Brigade cycles through its Multiple Launch Rocket System battalions, Fort Hood has a brigade that rotates Paladin units.
Currently she is at Fort Sill taking the month-and-a-half-long Noncommissioned Officers Academy’s Advanced Leaders Course. The class is a requirement for going to the next rank, which for her is a staff sergeant. It also teaches NCOs everything they need to know to be a section chief.
“I’m excited. I’m super-excited” about getting to the next level, she said.
Velezdiaz is now in week four. While here she plans to pursue her dream of a nursing degree by taking classes offered by Central Texas College through the Truman Education Center.
In the meantime she spent Thursday on a firing point just north of Rogers Lane, learning how to operate the M777 towed howitzer for the first time, rather than the self-propelled kind she’s used to.
“It is important to learn every piece of the artillery, because you don’t know where you’re going to be tomorrow. And if something happened to one of your battle buddies when you’re downrange, you can just take that position and continue the mission,” Velezdiaz explained.
In certain real-world situations, there are advantages to having a towed howitzer rather than one that’s self-propelled. It can be moved and emplaced much more quickly, and in rocky terrain it can get to places a Paladin couldn’t.
One thing she noticed about the Triple 7 is that it takes a larger crew to execute a fire mission. The Paladin has a crew of four, whereas the Triple 7 requires seven. Velezdiaz said she and other NCOs in her class rotate through each position so that everybody becomes familiar with the seven different tasks.
Army staff sergeants are often expected to teach their skills to junior enlisted personnel, either as instructors at the schoolhouse or as drill sergeants. Velezdiaz said she was actually already doing that as a sergeant at Fort Hood. She’s excited to go back, because her battalion will be working to get certification on all its tables to be ready for the next mission.
For right now, she has extended her commitment to the Army and plans to re-enlist.
The senior instructor for the NCO Academy’s Advanced Leaders Course comes from half a world away. Sgt. 1st Class Allan Avendano is a Filipino by birth and a U.S. citizen by choice who has served in the U.S. Army for 16 years. His parents came to the United States before he did, and once they had their citizenship they brought him over in 1996.
He was a senior in high school in Bellflower, Calif., when the “9/11” attacks happened, and felt “just the overall surge of patriotism going on around me. And you know what, I’m an immigrant, so I was like, I’m going to fight for this country that has actually accepted me in here. I was going to do my four years and get out, but here I am.”
He joined in 2004 and says he would have joined earlier, but his ex-wife was pregnant with their first child and he had to go to work to support them. They went on to have three more children before they were divorced. Avendano has since remarried, and he and his wife have a 4-year-old child of their own, making him the father of three sons and two daughters in all.
Avendano says he’s pleased he made the decision to enlist.
“Joining the Army gave me purpose and direction for my life, because I was just working penny-ante jobs, just getting by, but now I can honestly say I have a career. And it’s set up my family pretty well,” he said.
“I continue to serve because I want to set a great example for my sons, that if you actually work hard you can achieve things and you can provide for your family.”
Avendano said he has been with the NCO Academy for going on four years, and he is now in charge of all the Advanced Leaders Course instructors.
“I would say it’s about the best job I’ve had so far in the Army,” he said.
The classes are made up of 13 Bravos like Velezdiaz and 13 Mikes, MLRS crew members. For Thursday’s exercise, four Advanced Leaders Course classes – around 30 students in all – were firing both self-propelled and towed howitzers, he noted.
Avendano pointed out a few more advantages to towed howitzers: Not only is it easier to get into a firing area, but they can be rigged with parachutes for airborne operations. Alternatively, artillery units can hook them onto the underbelly of a helicopter for air assault operations.
Avendano said that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the NCO Academy has had to dial down the class size of the Advanced Leaders Course from 16 students to eight.
To maintain its annual throughput, the academy has increased the number of classes. So instead of having two classes of 16 each, it’s been split into four classes of eight so that students can maintain social distancing.
Avendano said he believes it’s working.
“It might be a little more strenuous on the instructors, because we aren’t able to tandem-teach, but with the smaller class size they’re able to have more face-to-face time with the instructor himself, so I feel like they’re learning a lot better,” Avendano said.