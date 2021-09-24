A man who was with a woman trying to recover her stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon claims another man known as “Naughty” threatened him if he talked with police or showed up in court.
The woman called police to report an unidentified suspect for “threatening a witness.” She said she and another man went to a home in the 400 block of Northwest Mission Boulevard to recover her vehicle. According to the report, she arrived to find it had been painted a different color.
While looking at the vehicle, she said a man walked up to her and they began talking. When she asked who painted it, he said he did, the report states. It was then, she said, he asked who was in the vehicle she came in. He began walking towards it.
Once there, she said he began threatening the man in the car. According to the report, she heard him say “that he would be the one to pull the trigger and kill.” She said he then walked back into the home.
The man in the vehicle told investigators the other man, known only as “Naughty,” came up to him and told him “not to show up to court or talk with the police,” the report states. He said he was told people were watching him and “that he would be the one to pull the trigger and kill him if he showed up to court.”
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.