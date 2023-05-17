Kiowa, Comanche, Apache veterans honor dance 2023

Comanche Nation Princess Michelle Tamaru Nevaquaya, left, steps with one of the Women Warriors, Eleanor McDaniel, honored with the victory dance to kick off the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Veterans Organization’s third annual powwow last year at the Great Plains Coliseum Expo Building. The event returns May 20.

 Scott Rains/staff

The KCA Indian Veterans Organization (KCAIVO) is readying to conduct its 4th Annual Veterans Powwow on Saturday.

The event will be in the Lawton Expo Center at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Clifford Takawana, KCAIVO representative, said all are welcome to attend. There is reason to celebrate all Americans who served, male and female, Native and non-Native, he said.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.