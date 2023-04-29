Sacred feather ceremony

Chandler Woods and Zane Nelson, seniors at Lawton High School, are among those who participated in a sacred feather ceremony last week conducted by Lonnie Emhoolah, a member of the Kiowa Tribe. Each senior received an eagle feather.

 Photo courtesy Morgan Thompson

Native American seniors were honored at Lawton High School last week with a sacred feather ceremony.

This ceremony was a significant and symbolic tradition for the students and their families.

Lonnie Emhoolah, a member of the Kiowa Tribe, conducts a sacred feather ceremony last week at Lawton High School for Native American seniors.

