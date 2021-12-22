FLETCHER — Members of Little Washita United Methodist Church will have its annual Christmas program at 6 p.m. Friday.
The church, located 2½ miles east of Fletcher, will feature its youth group in the roles in the Native American version of the Nativity, according to Clifford Takawana, spokesman. He said it will be an enjoyable experience and may include a surprise.
“It is also thought that we will be visited by the man himself from the North Pole sometime that evening,” he said. “And it is said, he knows who has been good this past year.”
Presents and treats for the youth will be given and all are welcome.
This year’s event will be held with COVID-19 precautions, according to Takawana.
“The decision was made to require masks to this service, as it is always a packed house, and due to the recent COVID-19 guidelines,” he said. “Please wear your masks, or take one of ours as you enter the church.”
The pandemic caused last year’s event to be canceled.