MEDICINE PARK — It was a day of firsts Saturday at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center.
In its inaugural event, members of the local First American community were on hand to celebrate their culture. The goal of the event was to teach non-tribal citizens about Native American heritage.
Harlequin Ototivo from the Comanche Nation was on-site throughout the day. The IAMNDN project coordinator and others worked to erect a 13-pole Comanche tepee on the grounds. With the sun overhead and day heating up, she took a short break inside its shade with Randi Attocknie, director of the Comanche Nation Youth Program.
“I feel like it’s a good opportunity to educate people,” she said. “There’s been a lot of visitors all day.”
Attocknie, who was enjoying an Indian taco and working out an unexpected swap of sunglasses, concurred. Set up amongst the native plants and animals, everything correlates with the culture.
“Our here has been a great way to authentically educate people,” she said.
Throughout the inside and outside of the grounds were a mix of animal and plant exhibits as well as stops for visitors to learn how the animals are incorporated into native storytelling as well as dance exhibitions. Later, there would be a demonstration of the handgames.
With her 5-month-old son Uriah Lee drifting to sleep in his carrier strapped to mothers’ chest, Hofaifo Lavatai smiled and bobbed her head to the music. She said moments like this keep her in touch with her Comanche spirit.
Nearby, 18-month-old Ellie Crawford waved her hands and clapped in rhythm with the singers. The spirit was innate, and a familiar smile appeared on her face. These songs are already within her.
This is the energy that was hoped, according to Trisha Parker, biological sciences technician at the aquarium. She promised this was the start of something special.
“We are hoping this will be successful and will continue/grow in the future,” she said.
Decked out in his dance wear, including an otter hat that is a traditional Comanche display of honor and respect, Emanuel Tahhahwah, 13, walked past the tepee en route to his station to dance.
The smile on his face was that of a boy who, although dancing for half his life, was born with the rhythm of his heritage.