MEDICINE PARK — Native American heritage will be celebrated with activities and exhibitions Saturday at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.
The Center, No. 1 Aquarium Way off of Oklahoma 49, will host its 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Families are invited to come out and participate in the interactive celebration, included with the price of regular admission, according to Trisha Parker, marketing director.
Executive Director Rainette Rowland said there will be exhibitions and displays featuring Native dancing, music, hand games, storytelling with the animal ambassadors as well as vendors available.
“We will also have a teepee set up that families can explore,” she said. “It will be a great time.”
The morning schedule is set up to be exhibition style with different dances, said Kobe Louis, education director. The afternoon will feature social dances like round dance and snake dance.
“Visitors are encouraged to participate with us in those dances as well as the games which are a blast,” he said.
This is the second year for the event, which will continue to expand and grow, according to Parker.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.