MEDICINE PARK — Native American heritage will be celebrated with activities and exhibitions Saturday at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

The Center, No. 1 Aquarium Way off of Oklahoma 49, will host its 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

