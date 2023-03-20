An upcoming three-day event is intended to share the beauty of Native American culture and traditions.
The Native American Cultural Studies Conference is slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University’s McMahon Centennial Complex, 501 SW University Drive.
Eleanor McDaniel, event organizer, said the conference offers a great opportunity for local tribal people to share Native ways with the greater community.
The event will begin Thursday with a presentation by local tribal elders. McDaniel, a full-blooded Comanche tribal elder, will speak about her family history and her grandmother, Sanapia, a Comanche medicine woman and eagle doctor.
Comanche elders and full-blood members of the Comanche Nation Jackie Atauvich, Arletta McKee, Karen Samis and McDaniel will sing Comanche hymns from their Comanche Hymn book and CD, “ A Comanche Legacy.” The presentation will include a sing-along.
All registered participants with a VIP pass will receive a Comanche Hymn book and CD, McDaniel said.
“These ladies will share their personal stories and perspective on how they learned to sing the Comanche hymns,” she said.
Renowned artist and flute player Tim Nevaquaya will perform and give a presentation over the traditional Native American flute.
Following the lunch break, Sam DeVenney, Comanche language speaker/teacher, tribal historian, genealogist and photographer, will provide a look at his collection of rare and old tribal photographs along with tribal history as told to him by his grandparents and many other tribal elders, McDaniel said. He also will provide a class and discussion over the Comanche language.
All registered participants with a VIP pass will receive a Comanche Language book and CD by DeVenney.
Later that afternoon, Cindy Famero, Native American Student Association director, will conduct a presentation of the significance of the sweat lodge, especially among Native American women, according to McDaniel.
“Richard Movescamp, with a master's degree in social work and spiritual leader of the Oglala and Lakota Sioux, will also speak via Zoom about the significance of the sweat lodge among the Native American culture,” she said.
A Women’s Sweat Lodge – Inipi ceremony will be conducted by Famero from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Cache. Those interested in participating may contact Famero at 580-360-8081 for details.
On Friday, according to McDaniel, the Comanche Eagle Center: SIA will present a live golden eagle at 9 a.m.
“Eagle Center Director Waha Thuweeka William Voelker will present Yahpahchony, a captive produced golden eagle third generation hatched at the Eagle Center in 2016,” she said.
McDaniel said following that, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., a fashion show featuring handmade Native American apparel will be presented by Jamey Meyers Hunter of J Hunter Co. LLC.
From noon until 6 p.m., the public is invited to an all-gourd dance program.
Head staff will be Eugene Blackbear, master of ceremonies; Tim Swagerty, man dancer; Shiann Blue Famero, lady dancer; Paige Burgess, singer; All Nations Singers, drum; Larney Silverhorn and Chris Cable, arena directors.
There also will be a three-day art market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Featured will be original artwork and handmade crafts by many local tribal artists.
Vendor fee is $75 plus a donated item for all three days or $50 and a donated item per day. Vendors must bring their own tables. Debit and credit cards are accepted.
Vendor registration is open by calling 580-483-6864. Debit/Credit cards are accepted.
Throughout the event, DeVenney will display his collection of historical photographs.
Featured artists Nevaquaya and Myron Beeson will have art on display and will perform traditional flute music, McDaniel said.
To register as a conference participant, or register as a vendor or if you need more information, contact McDaniel at 580-483-6864.