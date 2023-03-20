Tim Tate Nevaquaya

Comanche artist/flutist Tim Tate Nevaquaya will be featured artist and performer during the Native American Cultural Studies Conference Thursday through Saturday at Cameron University.

 Courtesy

An upcoming three-day event is intended to share the beauty of Native American culture and traditions.

The Native American Cultural Studies Conference is slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University’s McMahon Centennial Complex, 501 SW University Drive.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.