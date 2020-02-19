Registration is open for an adult Plains Indian moccasin making and a baby moccasin making class.
Both classes will be instructed by Comanche Tribal artist and elder Eleanor McDaniel.
The adult Plains Indian moccasin class will be from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25 at the Native Styles Indian Store, 2818 N. Sheridan. The cost is $80 and all supplies are included.
A baby moccasin class will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Comanche Nation Outreach Office, 7390 S. Walker Suite C, in Oklahoma City. Cost is $45 and all supplies are included.
Call McDaniel, 580-483-6864.