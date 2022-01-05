A Native American art market is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
The market is open to the public and admission is free. The market will feature handmade arts and crafts and original artwork by local tribal artists. You will also find lots of flea market bargains.
All vendors are welcome. Booth fee is $10 per table for any table you bring. You may also rent tables for $10 each on a first come, first served basis.
Vendors can begin setting up at 7:30 a.m.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.