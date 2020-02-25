NASA Astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan will lead a nationwide livestream in the first ever live Oath of Enlistment ceremony from the International Space Station. Lawton Public Schools students who are enlisted in the Army and awaiting to leave for basic will swear in to the military with Morgan on Wednesday, at 11:36 a.m. at MacArthur High School. There will also be a special live broadcast from the International Space station for viewers to follow.

