NASA Astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan will lead a nationwide livestream in the first ever live Oath of Enlistment ceremony from the International Space Station. Lawton Public Schools students who are enlisted in the Army and awaiting to leave for basic will swear in to the military with Morgan on Wednesday, at 11:36 a.m. at MacArthur High School. There will also be a special live broadcast from the International Space station for viewers to follow.
Nationwide livestream for Oath of Enlistment ceremony from the International Space Station
Most Popular
Articles
- Family and friends seek answers to LCF inmate's Feb. 13 death
- Broyles to challenge Inhofe for Senate seat
- Surprise visitor startles woman who'd given him a ride a day prior
- Man accused of stealing copper
- Two killed in Friday afternoon shooting on Lawton's southwest side
- LEDC to buy Fairmont Creamery for innovation park
- Stephens County now officially a "2nd Amendment Sanctuary County" for gun owners
- Request for joint medical marijuana zoning prompts questions
- Man, woman identified as victims of Friday's double-shooting
- City looking at setting priorities now that voters have approved the new CIP
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.