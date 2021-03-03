National Read Across America Day, a day to celebrate reading, kicked off Tuesday with students, teachers, parents, and community members around the nation come together to read books and celebrate the joy of reading.
“We are once again giving all of the Elgin, Fletcher, and Sterling first graders a Dr. Seuss book for National Read Across America Day on March 2,” said Debbie Thomason, librarian of the Elgin Public Library. “They will all be receiving their own copy of ‘Gerald McBoing Boing’.”
Along with the free book, which tells the story of a toddler with an unusual way of communicating, Thomason and other volunteers went to several area schools to read the book to students.
Students at Elgin, Fletcher and Sterling received copies of the book, said Thomason. The books are usually purchased through grants, but this year the Elgin Public Library and Friends of the Elgin Public Library were unable to receive any grants so instead held fundraisers to provide 215 students with a free book.
“We try to get an unusual Dr. Seuss book because the common ones — the first year or so we get a common one — but they had those at home. So we get an unusual Dr. Seuss title that becomes their own book and they’ll be able to take it home. We’ll do anything to encourage reading,” Thomason said.
The fun doesn’t last just one day though, said Fletcher first-grade teacher Jaime White. Her students, along with fellow teacher Dusty Strange make a week of it — allowing the students to dress up as Seuss characters or, like Tuesday, wear crazy socks.
“This week means they get the opportunity to have fun and learn that reading is enjoyable and they can use their imaginations and have fun and then we get a dress up all week so it makes it even more exciting,” Strange said.
The day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) to help get kids excited about reading. The day occurs each year on the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss, author of famous tales such as “The Cat in the Hat,” “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” and many others.
Launched in 1998, Read Across America Day was created as a way to encourage children to read. It later developed into a year-round program, with special celebrations in March.