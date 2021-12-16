The $768 billion National Defense Authorization Act contains funding for programs and equipment that will benefit Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.
For Fort Sill/Lawton, the bill funds development of new, more precise, and more lethal artillery weapons at Fort Sill. It also provides a $13 million investment in development benefits for the Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to be housed in vacant retail space in Central Plaza to support military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and its two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams. The bill also fully authorizes the Paladin Integrated management System (PIM) being built in Elgin, said Luke Holland, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Inhofe said through collaboration with industry and university partners at the FISTA, the Department of Defense will be able to leverage best-in-class technologies and practices in countering adversaries. The post is home to the Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Military Defense Cross Functional Teams, and leads the entire Department of Defense in Counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities, he said.
“It’s an exciting time for the defense community in southwest Oklahoma and we are grateful for Senator Inhofe’s continued advocacy,” said Mike Brown, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. “Fort Sill’s work on UAS paves the way for the U.S. armed forces to maintain an advantage over foreign adversaries seeking to use modern UAS technology against our service members. Senator Inhofe has always been a champion of our developments in these areas and continues to do so in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Inhofe is also assisting several teams at Fort Sill to drive innovation in new propulsion technologies for Short Range Air Defense. Developments in automation for air missile systems and radar technology will continue requiring high technology jobs at the Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA) and around the Lawton-Fort Sill community.”
At Altus Air Force Base, the NDAA funds procurement for the KC-46A Pegasus Tanker and ensures the KC-135 mission continues until the KC-46 is fully operational, Inhofe’s staff said. The bill also fully funds continued operation of the C-17 schoolhouse.
“The Altus community is thankful for Senator Inhofe’s staunch support of Mobility’s Hometown and the work we do,” said Dr. Joe Leverett, chairman of the Altus Military Affairs Committee. “In line with the priorities of the Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command and Air Mobility Command, Inhofe included funding for procurement that ensures Altus will remain the premier base to train mobility airmen. As the KC-46A becomes the cornerstone of the air refueling mission, Senator Inhofe has helped Altus welcome in this platform while continuing to ensure Altus appropriately sustains the KC-135 mission. Senator Inhofe’s support for training across the KC-46, KC-135 and C-17 platforms greatly enhances the readiness of the hundreds of airmen trained at Altus every year.”
Funding also has been provided in the NDAA for the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa for research and development projects they are involved with that benefit the military, including the FISTA. At OU, that means working with industry partners to use advanced technology in military manufacturing and maintenance, as well as supporting the U.S. National Weather Service facility housed in Norman and plans for an upgraded radar system that has links to drone technology and Lawton’s FISTA. The bill also supports drone research at OSU’s Unmanned Systems Research institute and the University of Tulsa’s work in cybersecurity capabilities.