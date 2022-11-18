It’s going to be kind of like the NASCAR of the future Saturday with races at Central Plaza.
But instead of tight turns on the flat track, handheld aeronautic acuity and agility will fill the air above the ground.
It will be a presentation that the future is now, according to event organizers.
Professional drone racing pilots from the Drone Racing MultiGP racing league will compete at the first Lawton FPV Invitational Whoop Race. Races begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at FISTA II in the former Dillard’s store in Central Plaza. Races are free to watch and the public is welcome.
FISTA Innovation Park Executive Director James Taylor said it’s going to be a great day for the public to witness STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in action. It fits hand in hand with the mission of the burgeoning innovation center.
Eleven regional professional drone pilots are coming from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas to compete for prizes and top dog status.
Seth Cumming, event coordinator, said there are sponsorships for these first person view drone pilots and skill levels that make it comparable to NASCAR. MultiGP is the largest drone racing league in the world, he said.
The organization has more than 30,000 registered pilots in addition to 500 active chapters worldwide. Pilots of all skill levels are welcome.
Taylor wanted to remind the public the racing will be indoors and, as with anything else, there can be potential for things to go wrong. Race cars crash on their tracks, why wouldn’t it be a possibility for these air bound racers?
But it’s all about stimulating interest in the increasingly STEM-based world we live in. Advances in drone technology have found their way into a large part of the world we live in and the growth and development in all facets of life, according to Cumming.
Taylor said that is part of FISTA’s mission with incorporating connections with Fort Sill, Lawton Public Schools, Great Plains Tech Center, Cameron University and more.
In the Central Plaza center court throughout Saturday there will be STEM activities, including drone simulators and an area for hands on use of drones. The Unmanned Systems Research of Oklahoma State University will be there, according to Taylor.
The STEM-based activities kick off today when FISTA hosts a Lawton Public Schools robotics competition at the facility.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
