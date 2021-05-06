Police said an intoxicated man found sleeping on a pile of bricks Tuesday afternoon became unruly and threatening when awakened.
Officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to 5101 W. Lee on a report of a man sleeping on the brick pile in the parking lot of a doctor’s office. Unable to wake him at first, an officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol from the man.
The man woke up cussing and fell from the bricks to the ground. According to the report, he tried to grab an officer’s duty belt and legs. Not content to goldbrick with his efforts, following a struggled with police, the man was handcuffed and picked up to be put into a patrol unit by a pair of officers.
But he refused to sit in the car, continued cussing and added spitting in officers’ faces to his protest, the report states. When he began kicking, he was put into leg restraints.
According to the report, while on the way to jail, the man threatened to kill an officer and began hitting his head on the partition between front and back seats. A spit mask was put over the man’s head while he continued his attempts to fall out of the car. At one point, he used his feet and pushed himself out of the car, falling onto his head when he hit the ground.
After the man was treated and medically cleared, he was taken to jail and booked for allegations of public intoxication and throwing human waste.