Allegations of being wild, naked, and resisting police on a busy roadway has put a Lawton man behind bars.
On Thursday, Tristan Edward Zuniga, 35, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a police officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road on the report of a naked man in the middle of the road who was flipping off passing traffic, according to the probable cause affidavit. Zuniga was found walking eastbound in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Cache Road.
Zuniga was placed under arrest and once at the police station, became hesitant to get out of the car, resisting officers near the door, the affidavit states. Once inside and in the elevator, an officer said he tried to pull away and began kicking and swinging his head at him. The officer pinned him to a wall until other officers arrived to help get him under control.
Zuniga is being held on $5,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.