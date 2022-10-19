A day before she was set to begin her Comanche County jury trial, a Lawton woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

Corinna Christine Sapcutt, 23, entered guilty pleas Tuesday before Jefferson County Associate Judge Dennis Gay to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. She was originally charged with a felony count of child abuse by injury.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

