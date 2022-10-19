A day before she was set to begin her Comanche County jury trial, a Lawton woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Corinna Christine Sapcutt, 23, entered guilty pleas Tuesday before Jefferson County Associate Judge Dennis Gay to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. She was originally charged with a felony count of child abuse by injury.
She was originally looking at up to life in prison before pleading guilty to the lesser count.
Gay recommended Sapcutt serve one year of a five-year Department of Corrections sentence behind bars with the balance suspended and pay just over $3,600 in fines and costs, records indicate.
Sapcutt was arrested by Lawton police in July 2018 after they responded to a check welfare incident and discovered a nude and bloody Sapcutt at the door of the home. Three small children under her care were found huddled together on a bed with blood, bruising and signs of abuse.
Police said Sapcutt tried to get the officer away from the kids and reached for his sidearm before being taken into custody. It was later discovered, after talking with the children, that Sapcutt was babysitting the children and is not related to them, according to the affidavit.
Sapcutt has been free on $15,000 bond after it was lowered in November 2018, records indicate.
