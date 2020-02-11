The members of the NAACP Lawton, OK Branch #6131 will host the 111th Founders Day celebration at noon on Wednesday at the NAACP office, 1512 SW Washington.
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, according to local the Rev. Thomas Perry, local branch president.
Members of the NAACP have led the fight for civil and political liberty, social justice and the true enactment of freedom,” Perry said.
The NAACP Founder’s Day even is one of several that are held during the month of February in celebration of African American History Month.The theme of this year’s Founders Day theme is “African-Americans and the Vote,” which also is the national theme for African-American History Month.
“The entire month of February is set aside to pay tribute to African-Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve freedom and equality,” Perry said. “I am extremely proud of the NAACP’s rich history and engagement in shaping our society.”
The NAACP’s Founders Day celebration is a free community event that is open to the public. For more information about the event, or about the NAACP, please call Will Scott Jr., branch vice president at (703) 209-4294.