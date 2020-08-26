OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton native is taking her efforts statewide in service to children with her selection to a new post by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Brenda Myers was selected to serve as the Commissioner for Metropolitan Juvenile Bureaus at the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY).
With over 22 years of experience working with Oklahoma’s children and youth, Myers was serving as the director of both the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau and the Comanche County Regional Juvenile Detention Center at the time of her selection.
“It’s an honor to be selected by the governor to serve on a commission that mirrors the work I have focused my career on,” Myers said. “I know firsthand the importance of providing effective child-based services to Oklahoma’s children and I look forward to working with the commission to continue to accomplish this task.”
Myers obtained her Bachelor of Psychology (with a minor in sociology) degree from Cameron University in 1996. Following that, Myers began her career in Altus as a Spanish-speaking counselor at a battered women’s shelter known as the Associated Christian Ministries, Inc. (ACMI) House. During her time at the ACMI House, she provided services for women and their children which included job-hunting assistance, housing, financial help, and everyday life skills. She also provided outpatient/inpatient counseling for victims, batterers, and children.
Myers began her career at the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau as an Intake/Probation Officer in 1998. Her major focus in this role was working with delinquent and maltreated children and youth. She rose the ranks quickly to become a supervisor in 2004.
“Commissioner Myers’ experience in Oklahoma’s child and youth service systems is a valuable asset to OCCY,” said Annette Wisk Jacobi, executive director of OCCY. “A professional who has extensive knowledge about working with delinquent and deprived youth is an important voice to bring to the commission’s table.”
Myers had served as the director of the juvenile bureau since March 2017. Additionally, she was also recently appointed to serve as the coordinator of the Comanche County Multidisciplinary Freestanding Team as well as a board member of the Lawton Public Schools Foundation.
Since 1982, the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth has helped create a transparent system for children, youth, and families by bringing accountability and independent oversight into Oklahoma’s child and youth service system. Its mission is to improve services to Oklahoma’s children by planning, coordinating, and communicating with communities as well as between public and private agencies.
Programs within OCCY include the Oklahoma Child Death Review Boards, the Post Adjudication Review Boards, Freestanding Multidisciplinary Teams, the Office of Planning and Coordination, and the Office of Juvenile System Oversight.
OCCY Commissioners meet to approve strategic plans, coordinate efforts between agencies, and make recommendations to the governor, legislature, and child-focused agencies. They serve without compensation for up to four terms of two years each.