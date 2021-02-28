Lawton Economic Development Corporation’s office has been expanded with a fourth employee, who is bringing expertise gained from her years at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Christie Myers began working Jan. 11 as LEDC’s business development director, adding her skills and knowledge base to that of recently-hired business development coordinator Jeannie Bowden, said LEDC President Brad Cooksey. Along with new office manager Tonja Anderson, the four-member team is positioned to greatly expand LEDC’s commitment to recruiting new business and industry to Lawton while working with those already here, Cooksey said.
Myers was director of national recruiting for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for two of the 14 years she worked at the department, before retiring late last year. During her tenure, she was project lead on projects that resulted in more than 5,000 new jobs in Oklahoma and more than $800 million in new investment. They included Gannett Broadcasting, Tulsa; Hyatt Shared Services, Moore; and IFS Coating, Ardmore. She also was involved in Commercial Metals Company project for Durant, which state officials call one of the largest new projects in the state’s history.
Myers said she and her husband have established themselves in Lawton, and Cooksey said her immediate job is to re-establish her contacts with national firms across the nation.
“She brings lots of experience and lots of contact,” Cooksey said, adding those contacts now can be focused on Lawton.
Myers said her job will be reaching out to site selection consultants across the nation, drawing on the resources she has developed over her years with the Department of Commerce. She said that job will mean keeping prospects up to date on the good things happening in Lawton-Fort Sill, to include the availability of sites and new buildings, or incentives the City of Lawton management may be offering. She’s also ready to speak to the quality of life offered in the 10-county region of Southwest Oklahoma, with an eye toward moving new industry to Lawton.
And, she also will be focused on local industries, such as someone “who may need to expand.” Myers said that expansion potential is good because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That also applies to national recruitment, she said, explaining national companies are looking at breaking their employees into divisions that can work anywhere, outside large cities that have been ravaged by the pandemic.
“That can be in smaller communities,” she said, citing, for example, the potential for call centers.
Myers said Lawton also has an edge in recruitment because it has a strong manufacturing community, to include companies that have expanded to advanced (high tech) manufacturing. She said Lawton can offer the example of manufacturing firms already here, along with the training and education provided by Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University, which she calls “one of our selling points.”
Myers said she also is focused on the future, when person-to-person contacts will be possible again, which will allow her to focus on hubs such as Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. And, she will continue looking at the West Coast, where many firms are seeking to relocate out of California.
Myers said she already had made the decision to retire from the Department of Commerce when she was approached by Cooksey and Keith Bridges, economic development director at Great Plains Technology Center, about working with the LEDC.
“I like Lawton,” she said, adding she is excited about the idea of doing “what I do” in the city. “This is an absolute joy for my husband and me.
“Lawton has so much potential, in terms of economic development. The city is supportive. Taxpayers are supportive.”
Myers said that along with a strong LEDC board and Chamber of Commerce, there is a “perfect storm” of potential that could bring new industry to the city.
Cooksey said that is why he is grateful the City of Lawton and City Council agreed to designate funding from the economic development category of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to the LEDC, allowing him to add Myers and Bowden. That, in turn, gives him staffers with national and regional experience (Bowden worked for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation before taking the LEDC job). And, with Anderson’s background, Cooksey said he now has a staff that can take advantage of all the opportunities being presented to Lawton.
“I’m excited we’ve got so many projects,” he said, adding that without his expanded staff, “I’d be drowning.”