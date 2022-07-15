DUNCAN — A Mustang man waived his preliminary hearing over allegations he ran down another man with his van after being caught stealing medication.
On Tuesday, Daniel Ray Carter, 45, waived his preliminary hearing in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was charged with the crime on May 14.
Carter is accused of hitting an acquaintance in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Duncan with his van on March 20. The injured man told police he’d awakened to see Carter leaving his home with two medicine bottles in his hand, the probable cause affidavit states. While confronting Carter outside, he said, Carter got in his van, backed up, put it in drive and accelerated rapidly his way.
While running away, the man was struck from behind, thrown into the air, and landed on the windshield, breaking it, the affidavit states.
The man struck by the van declined to go to the hospital and police said he had no visible injuries.
Carter, who is held on $15,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 for his formal arraignment, records indicate.