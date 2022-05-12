DUNCAN — A man from Mustang was jailed in Stephens County after being accused of hitting another man with his van after being caught stealing medication.
Daniel Ray Carter, 45, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charge stems from a March 20 pedestrian versus vehicle incident at 1808 W. Main in Duncan. Officer Jeff Arnold arrived and spoke with the injured man, also 45, who shared his story.
The man said he awoke to see Carter, an acquaintance, leaving with two medicine bottles in his hand, the probable cause affidavit states. When he went outside to confront the intruder, the man said Carter got in his gold-colored van and backed into the roadway before putting it into drive and accelerating rapidly toward him.
When he turned to run, the man was struck from behind, thrown into the air and landed on the van’s windshield, breaking it, the affidavit states. He then rolled off the hood as Carter backed up and drove away.
A pair of witnesses told Arnold they saw the incident and had heard a woman screaming right before the man was struck, according to the affidavit. Investigators later learned a woman had been with Carter during the incident.
The man struck by the van declined to go to the hospital and Arnold stated he had no visible injuries.
Held on $15,000 bond, Carter returns to court at 9 a.m. July 13 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.