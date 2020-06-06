Despite a multitude of social media posts Friday that alluded to the possibility of a riot in Lawton, instead the community joined together to make art.
Lawton-raised rapper Christian Lane, known as Golden Child, was joined by dozens of local citizens at King of Kutz, 1816 NW Liberty, Friday night to shoot a music video for the song "Black Power." He said it should be ready for release by Tuesday.
Although based in Arlington, Texas, Lane said his heart brought him home to shoot the video. The setting near Liberty Lake offered depth of connection to the song's meaning.
“I made a song about how I feel,” he said. “I’ve got to start from where I grew up. This is where I grew up. Lawton, Oklahoma, is my home.”
But the return home was met by a social media wave of disinformation about the event that led many to believe Friday would be the night where riots and mayhem would kick off. Much like online fears of the Slenderman, the mayhem would prove to be fictional.
Lane’s song bursts with a power of revolution. Written before the May 25 death of George Floyd, 46, at the hands of Minnesota police, its subject matter rings for all who’ve fallen due to their color.
When readying to make the video, Lane contacted his cousin, Maurice Rogers, owner of Kings of Kutz Barbershop.
“I said I was down with it,” Rogers said. “I didn’t know it would get blown out of proportion; I’m for positivity.”
Lawton Police Sgt. Brad DeLozier said that Lane handled setting up the event properly. He went and spoke with Police Chief James T. Smith and city leaders and, after sharing the strategic plan, was approved for a special permit. That set the department up to prepare for a large attendance that could include potential road obstruction. Smith remained at the scene to help the officers.
“We can’t ever be too prepared,” he said. “But I think it’s turning out to be much ado about nothing.”
Lane said the riot rumors are against who he is at this point in his life. In his youth he had a history with law enforcement but maturing into a man and a father has shown him where priorities are focused.
“I’m not telling people to destroy property or businesses or overthrow the government,” he said. “We must raise our kids to make change.”
With his 2-year-old son Zaiden atop his shoulders and dozens of supporters spread out behind him parallel to Victory Avenue, Lane led the volunteers to the corner of Liberty. Fists raised and the sun in their faces, the artist's words rang just as brightly:
“Martin Luther marchin’ had a dream …”
When the footage was cut and the event was over, DeLozier reported back.
“The rally is over,” he said. “No problems.”