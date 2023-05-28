MEDICINE PARK — With the kickoff to the summer season, music is the root to the reason for a good time in Medicine Park.
Anchored under the canopy of Hitchin’ Post Park, the 6th Annual Roots Ball offered a perfect entry point to the summer season in the cobblestone community of the Wichita Mountains.
Event coordinator Dwight Cope said things couldn’t be going better with pleasant weather and amazing music lined up throughout the weekend. With The Three Fs & Joe Mack opening up Saturday’s performances on the main stage, Cope was kept busy by the many visitors who just wanted to share a word and a smile at the good time being had.
That’s what it’s about: a good time, according to Cope.
For tie dye vendor Leck Crawford, it’s been all that and more as visitors continuously streamed by to shop her wares. Medicine Park’s unofficial uniform is some colorful tie dye.
“It’s good,” she said. “It’s a fun weekend.”
With 3-year-old son Eli waving his toy pirate sword from the banks of Medicine Creek, Danny Blumberg agreed. That’s something always on the menu when he makes the trip from Dallas, Texas, to visit the community and its festivals. He doesn’t know what his favorite part is, though.
“Shoot, everything,” he said. “We try to come down every year for at least one festival.”
With Bath Lake opened up for swimming, Dallas Buchanan and his 4-month-old Toy Yorkie partner Frazier were having a good time after traveling down from Oklahoma City with family. Frazier was clad in his life jacket and Buchanan served as lifeguard.
“We love coming down here,” he said. “As soon as I came down here once, I wanted to come back. It’s a fun trip close to home.”
There’s a draw to Medicine Park that stems from the call of the music, Buchanan said.
“I love the nature, I love the music,” he said, “and I love the attitude. I love that about here.”