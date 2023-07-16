Cowboy hats hovering above smiling faces moved across the wooden dance floor in place this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum.

As the sweet strains of pedal steel guitar and pulsing stand-up bass resonated above the country-infused jazz chords of guitars, crooning cowboys serenaded and bespelled couples dancing to the sound of Western Swing music.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you