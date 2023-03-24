The sound of music, be it the haunting tones from the cedar flute or hymns sung in Comanche language, serve as a meditation to the continuation of Native American culture.

As renowned artist and flutist Tim Nevaquaya exhaled his breath into his handmade traditional flute, his fingers tipped on and off the holes, changing the pitch and soothing the soul.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

