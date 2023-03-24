The sound of music, be it the haunting tones from the cedar flute or hymns sung in Comanche language, serve as a meditation to the continuation of Native American culture.
As renowned artist and flutist Tim Nevaquaya exhaled his breath into his handmade traditional flute, his fingers tipped on and off the holes, changing the pitch and soothing the soul.
The audience in the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University’s McMahon Centennial Complex on Thursday sat rapt in the moment’s emotion. When he was finished, Nevaquaya said its tones provided a sort of healing during the opening day of the Native American Cultural Studies Conference.
“It’s almost a meditation, it brings me a lot of peace,” he said. “Flute music is used as a type of therapy for me, to calm down or take a journey.”
Of Comanche heritage, Nevaquaya and his brothers learned of the flute and its connection to their culture through their late-father, Doc Tate Nevaquaya, declared a National Treasure for his art and flute music.
“He didn’t really teach me,” he said, “it was through observation, that’s how we learned from him.”
Discovering his first flute, made from a shotgun barrel, in the 1950s, it was about 17 or 18 years later in 1969 that Doc made his first traditional handcrafted flute and mastered it, according to the son.
“This is where the revival began,” he said.
For something to be revived, it must be near a form of death, however.
Nevaquaya said the Native American flute began to lose its music with the Western Expansion by European Americans in the 1800s. By the late-1800s when Native Americans were moved to reservations and forced to turn from their traditional ways, the instrument and its music were another part of the culture being stripped away.
“Everyone’s lives totally changed, we started to lose things we held near and dear,” he said. “That’s when the deterioration of all cultures came to be.”
Believing the Native American flute and music had become an artifact of museums and history, the Smithsonian Institution sought out Doc and four others who kept its traditions alive. The flute’s story grew and more have grown to know its sounds, according to Nevaquaya.
“These are the remnants of stories of who we are and that’s what’s kept us together all this time,” he said.
The story of the Native American flute is similar among the northern and southern tribes, Nevaquaya said.
“According to an old story that’s been told innumerable times …” he began before sharing.
A young man who’d lost his family wandered from his people and “lost direction.” He rested under a cedar tree and while he slept, God told him an instrument had been created for him.
“He said, ‘It will make you whole again,’” Nevaquaya said.
The man heard beautiful music and awoke to hear the wind whistling through holes pecked into the tree’s aged branches. He cut the branch and went to work on it, taking it apart, gluing it back with tree sap and binding it with buckskin.
“That’s how the first instrument was made,” he said. “Instruments of the past … were just as unique as the maker.”
When the man returned to his people, he stayed outside the camp and played his music. Nevaquaya said the people followed the music and invited him to return. Soon after, its songs would bring him a wife and a new family. Thus, the traditional term among those who know, he said.
“It’s called the courting flute,” he said. “The instrument is the only melody-making instrument of the Native American tribes.”
The flute is much, much more than any of these terms, Nevaquaya said.
“The term our people use is medicine,” he said.