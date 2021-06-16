In 1921, over 300 hundred residents of Tulsa’s Greenwood District were killed. This event was kept out of the history books, removed from lesson plans and otherwise kept secret for 75 years. It was called a riot. It was blamed on its victims. It was erased.
Now, 100 years later, OETA has released a documentary about the Tulsa Race Massacre that blends historical accounts with the talents of locals living in the area to paint a full picture of the former Greenwood District known as black Wall Street.
On Thursday, Lawton residents will have an opportunity to attend a free showing of the documentary “Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later,” at the Museum of the Great Plains. This public showing will be the museum’s first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I first learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre around the time of the state’s centennial, maybe a little bit before,” Bart McClenny, the museum’s director, said. “Tulsa was just then beginning to talk about the Greenwood massacre, and that’s been close to 20 years ago. “
For McClenny, the massacre is a part of history that every oklahoman should be aware of. When he took over as the museum’s director last year one of his goals was to bring more public events to the museum. Unfortunately, he took over just before COVID-19 shut down most activities. Bringing this film to the museum marks the beginning of his vision, one he hopes to see come into sharper focus over the coming months and years.
A number of people that he has spoken to about the film have expressed surprise about it, McClenny said, because it has been forgotten for so long.
“They’ve expressed surprise because they didn’t know about the Tulsa Race Massacre. And if they did, they might know very little about it, or they knew it as the Tulsa ‘race riot.’ And those same people usually wonder why we want to talk about it. Why do you want to bring up something unpleasant? And why do you want to stir up the past? And they, in that discussion end up explaining exactly why they don’t know anything about it,” McClenny said.
Part of the requirements from OETA for public showings of the film were that it be shown in June. McClenny chose June 17 for its proximity to Juneteenth, the national holiday that celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston Texas learned about their freedom.
“History is about remembering, not forgetting. You can’t understand the present if you don’t understand the past, and you can’t plan for the future if you can’t understand the present,” McClenny said. “And that’s one of the reasons I think it’s important to talk about things like this. It’s not to make people unhappy, it’s to make them understand why things are the way they are and what we should do in the future based upon them.”