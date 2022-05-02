The Museum of the Great Plains is extending its hours for one day a month beginning this week.
The new initiative, which the museum is calling “Firsday” will kick-off on Thursday and will repeat on the first Thursday of each month.
“We have been thinking about this for a few months, but we weren’t sure exactly how we wanted to implement it, or when. Originally, we were thinking about Tuesdays. But after talking with members of the community, we decided to do it on Thursdays,” Trevor Williams, the museum’s educator, said.
Thursday is the most useful day for the Lawton-Fort Sill community, according to Williams. That is the day that families coming into the city for Fort Sill basic training graduations are able to take their soon-to-be soldier around town to explore local attractions before the graduation on Friday.
“By hosting the extended hours on Thursday, military graduates in town with their families will have an extra opportunity to visit the museum,” Williams said. “Thursdays are already our busiest days of the week.”
The museum is normally only open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, which can limit access for individuals who work normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours during the week. Starting Thursday, every first Thursday of each month the museum will extend its hours to 7 p.m.
“This way, after regular business hours, we'll have two hours open where families can come in with their kids and have a little bit of time to spend together. It's going to be the same general admission price. We're not offering any discounts for it or anything like that. But we've been trying to be attentive by speaking to other museums and other communities to increase access,” Williams said.
The new extended hour “Firsday” is a pilot program, but if there is enough public demand to keep it going then it will be made permanent, Williams said. They do not plan on changing the day either way.
“We want to keep it nice and consistent for people,” Williams said. “We don’t want people to be confused and think, 'oh is it this day is it that day.' We’re going to keep it the first Thursday, ‘Firsday.’”