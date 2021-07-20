The Museum of the Great Plains is ready to teach children about life on the Plains.
The museum began its summer camp on Monday for children aged 6-12.
“This is kind of an activity that appeals to kids because it is a focused activity, and the parents can get a lot out of it, too. We engage in a closer level with our audience. It’s one of the many ways we engage with the community,” said museum Director Bart McClenny. “It is also giving our board members a chance to interact with the public to get the people running the museum involved in the activities with visitors.”
The summer camp will be run by four different instructors to help teach the camp activity for the day. Eleanor McDaniel, a Comanche artist, began the week teaching Native American beadwork.
“I enjoy teaching to the kids beadwork because growing up my parents, grandparents and in particular, my uncle, taught me how to bead. They had a lot of patience with me, and they taught me all kinds of things about beading,” she said. “I have been learning since I was 8 years old, so it brings a lot of satisfaction and a lot of joy to me.”
McDaniel said her family taught her five different beading techniques. Using those same teachings today, she highlighted two of those beading styles Monday by teaching the morning group of campers how make dragonflies.
“The dragonfly stands for medicine for one of our elders, and anytime anyone talked about him, they would refer to the dragonfly,” said McDaniel.
The afternoon group of campers, ages 9 to 12, were tasked with a more difficult project: making sun and dream catchers.
“It is meaningful to me because it is about preserving our culture and our ways, giving greater appreciation to the community of who we are as Native Americans,” said McDaniel. “I am really happy to have been invited to do this event.”
Today, campers will go back 100 years to go through a school day in a classic one-room schoolhouse, learning from Sarah Dodd the curriculum that was taught at the time. Cornel Pewewardy, of Comanche and Kiowa descent, will teach more Native American history and culture, bringing in Native American dancers for a more detailed discussion of their heritage. The camp will end with Erica Barnes on Thursday with some take-home arts and crafts designs.
“It is important to be there for the community. With COVID restrictions affecting how we operate, we wanted to put on an event to let the community know we are always committed to educating guest and hosting events,” said educator Trevor Michael Williams. “We are glad to see everyone come out and see us.”
Jill Ryans, museum chairman of the board, said it is great for the museum and the community to have an event like these. For the museum, it is all about creating an activity to learn, but it is engaging and hands-on.
“What excites me most about the camp is to see the kids, how they’re engaged and how excited they are. It is exciting to see something they made, and they can take home with them. It’s rewarding to them, and to us,” she said.