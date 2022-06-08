On Monday morning, three men and a nearly 80-year-old tractor began the arduous process of bringing down the Trading Post at the Museum of the Great Plains, log by log and board by board.
Master Builder Bill Bailey, his 16-year-old apprentice Josh Nelson, and historical interpreter Ian Swart had spent the morning up to this point using chainsaws and other tools to weaken the support of the top of one of the post’s outbuildings. The plan was to wrap one end of a chain around the outer edge of the roof, and the other around the hitch at the back of the tractor and pull the roof off with one pull of the tractor.
That was the plan, anyway.
The first try yielded no results to speak of. On the second, the chain broke at a link about 2 feet from the tractor hitch. Deterred for the moment, Bailey and Nelson opted to take an early lunch. When they returned, after further sawing at the internal structure of the building, the tractor finally managed to bring the roof down, and it sloughed off into the dirt in a cloud of dust.
Swart, who has worked inside the post since he took over the job of resident historical interpreter from the late Tim Poteete in January, said later that he was shocked at the fight the decades-old post was putting up.
“I thought it would come right down,” Swart said. “Apparently it wasn’t as far gone as we thought.”
The outbuilding is the first one to be brought down at the post. Once it’s finished, the men will move on to the trade house, a large building at the center of the post that houses tools of the fur trade and a selection of pelts.
Bailey said that while most of the trade house, including its foundation, will have to be torn down, the two fireplaces bounding the building will remain.
To the west of the post, three piles of lumber sit, one of flat boards, one of logs, and one of shingles and scraps. The shingles and scraps will be discarded. Everything else, within reason, will be recycled into the new post.
“I’m going to try to reuse as much of it as I can,” Bailey said. “Anything that isn’t rotten or flimsy or has more nails in it than it’s worth it to remove, I’ll cut and use where I can.”
While the building has proven to be a bit sturdier than Bailey and the others first anticipated, it hasn’t slowed down the process of tearing down the old post, according to Swart.
“They’ll move on to the trade house after this building they’re working on,” Swart said. “That should be finished in just a couple of weeks.”
Swart, who keeps a daily, handwritten log detailing the process of the project, said that the tear-down would be finished by the end of the summer, at which point work will immediately begin on constructing the new post.
“Once they’re finished, they’ll be able to start putting the walls up, and that process should go pretty quickly,” Swart said.
The new post is scheduled to be finished by next September and will open to the public soon after.