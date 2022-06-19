The final week of the Comanche County jury trial docket is scheduled to open with a pair of murder trials.
Jurors will arrive Monday to the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th, where they will begin the voir dire process of selection.
District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom will be the site for the first-degree murder trial of David Flores Villanueva, 41, of Cache. He faces up to life in prison without parole after three prior felony convictions, if convicted.
Villanueva is on trial for the May 23, 2020, stabbing death of Shaun Loud, 41, of Lawton.
Loud died from a stab wound to his left chest, according to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. He was found dead in the car wash parking lot in the 2100 block of Northwest Oak.
Video evidence showed Villanueva and Loud at a nearby home prior to and after the stabbing as well as images of Villanueva fleeing in a white Dodge pickup, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses offered statements that Loud and Villanueva had gotten into a fight inside a shed after Villanueva made accusations of theft. The fight ended with the stabbing and the witnesses told police Villanueva was holding a bloody knife and told them he hated black people, the affidavit states.
Leading up to this trial, Villanueva’s lawyer, Michael Amend, of Norman, has entered court paperwork signaling an intent to offer a “stand your ground,” or self-defense perspective for the jury.
In July 2021, Villanueva was found not guilty by a Comanche County jury of first-degree burglary following a 2018 home invasion.
Villanueva has been held on $1 million bond for the murder count since his initial court appearance in July 2020.
Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe will preside over a second-degree murder case slated to begin Monday, as well.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 52, of Lawton, will stand trial for felony counts of second-degree murder and assault with intent to commit a felony, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison and the assault charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Cooper is on trial for the shooting death of Colan Samuel Warner Jr. during an April 2020 incident at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. Cooper is accused of demonstrating “a conscious disregard” for Warner’s safety, which caused the shooting.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home regarding a disturbance involving a gun shot. A deputy found Warner lying face down on the floor of the mobile home’s master bedroom, according to the search warrant affidavit. A bullet entry wound was discovered on Coleman’s nose and a 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was found in the room.
Cooper fled the home in a GMC pickup, the affidavit states. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol later found Cooper in Caddo County after he crashed into a utility pole. Inside the crashed pickup, investigators found a counterfeit $100 bill, and live rounds for the 410 rifle and a .22 caliber gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was recovered.
On Friday, a motion by defense attorney Dick Tannery was entered in the court clerk’s office requesting the trial be passed until the October jury trial docket. A ruling is expected Monday morning.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham will preside over another trial slated to begin Monday.
Joseph Demale Keel, a.k.a. Joseph Demale Johnson, 36, will be on trial for felony charges of domestic abuse — assault and battery — second and subsequent, and first-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he is eligible for up to 80 years in prison if convicted of the burglary.
Lawton police were called by Keel’s ex-girlfriend in November 2020 to a home in the 5300 block of Northwest Columbia Avenue. She told police Keel crawled through an unsecured window around 2 a.m. and once inside he punched her and dragged her by the hair, according to the probable cause affidavit.