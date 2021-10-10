In the final week of the Comanche County jury trial docket, two first-degree murders are among the four high-profile trials on tap.
Prospective jurors will meet at 8 a.m. Monday at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 S. Sheridan, for COVID screening before going to the Comanche County Courthouse, 315 SW 5th, for empanelment for duty.
Two first-degree murder trials are on the week’s ticket of four high-profile trials. Jurors will have to determine between life in prison and life without parole if guilty verdicts are recorded.
•Jamar Jackson, 21, of Lawton, will begin trial Monday in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for a count of first degree murder.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is prosecuting the case and Jackson is represented by public defender Al Hoch.
Jackson is accused of the Oct. 6, 2019, shooting death of Tahiba Willis outside a local nightspot for the city’s 14th homicide of the year.
The shooting left Willis, 26, of Lawton, dead from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen outside the now-closed G-Spot Bar, 1714 Cache Road.
An arrest warrant was issued a month later by the Comanche County District Court for Jackson.
According to the court affidavit, a witness saw Jackson holding a gun after the sound of gunfire was heard in the club parking lot. He then fled.
Jackson has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $1 million bond since he was charged.
•Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, will begin trial Wednesday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom to face a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales will be the defense counsel.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during an incident at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. Police were called to a domestic disturbance and, upon arrival, reported hearing two gunshots. Three more shots were heard and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was seen running with a gun in hand. He was soon disarmed and apprehended.
Claiming it began as a domestic argument, Smith claimed it escalated and Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him, the affidavit states. He told investigators he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the affidavit. Both, Smith and Conner, were soldiers at the time of the incident.
Smith remains in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond, records indicate.
•Kevin Crisel, 46, will begin trial Monday in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom where he faces trial for allegations of child endangerment and assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Acting District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Art Mata and David Smith are Crisel’s defenders.
The charges stem from a 2016 case involving Crisel’s cousin.
Anthony Douglass Crisel Jr., 26, was convicted in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He received six years to serve with Department of Corrections, followed by one year post-conviction supervision by Department of Corrections and he is to register as a sex offender.
According to the court affidavit, the then-10-year-old victim is alleged to have told Crisel of the more than nine months of abuse suffered from his relative. He told the child not to tell anyone because the cousin would get in trouble, according to the court affidavit.
Crisel was tried in February 2020 for allegations he molested the same girl. A Comanche County jury found him not guilty in that case.
Crisel is free on a $50,000 bond.
•Jason Gerod Surman, 44, will begin trial Monday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for felony allegations of first-degree attempted rape, kidnapping and sexual battery, records indicate.
The allegation goes back to a Jan. 13, 2020, assault of a woman he knew as an acquaintance.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the woman reported being sexually assaulted by an acquaintance she knew as “Jason” who lived in her apartment complex. She said he’d come to her apartment unannounced and when she opened the door, he came inside. The woman told him she needed to leave and that he should go but, she said, he ignored her request.
She told investigators Surman opened and closed the door several times and wouldn’t allow her to leave. She said he threw her onto her bed face down and when she struggled to get away, he pinned her down and punched her in the face at least twice, the affidavit states. She said he had on gloves and forced two or three fingers into her mouth toward the back of her throat and turned her neck sideways.
Surman told her, “I will kill you if you try anything, I will snap your (expletive) neck” and told her to remove her pants, the affidavit states. She said he took her down to the floor, face down, and he laid on top of her with his pants down, according to the affidavit. She said he put on a condom when she asked him to but that he was unable to complete the rape. She said he attempted the rape for about five minutes before he got up after thinking he heard police officers outside. He finally let her leave after he picked up his belongings and “made her swear to God she wouldn’t tell anyone.”
An exam was made of the woman and she then identified Surman from a photo lineup.
