Opening arguments in a January 2020 murder case are slated to begin today in Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.
A jury was seated Tuesday and the justice wheels’ will begin turning at 9 a.m. today in the first-degree murder trial of Aaron Chandler Purdy, 26, of Oklahoma City, for the killing of his ex-girlfriend. He faces up to life in prison or life without parole if convicted.
Purdy is accused of killing Kindra (Blevins) Johnson, 31, by stabbing her multiple times. Johnson was discovered dead Jan. 29, 2020, by family members who found her inside her bathroom at 2502 SW C, Apartment B, according to the probable cause affidavit. She suffered several stab wounds to her body. There were other visible injuries and it appeared chemicals had been poured on her body as well.
Purdy, her ex-boyfriend, was developed as a suspect.
Testimony is expected to include testimony from the State Medical Examiner, responding officers and several witnesses who claimed they’d received incriminating texts and confidences from conversation from Purdy following Blevins’ death.
Purdy has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond since his Jan. 31, 2020, arrest following an incident in Geronimo where he tried to set himself on fire.