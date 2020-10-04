Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe said the first week of the jury trial docket went smooth as the court continues to get back into the swing while being savvy to COVID-19’s spread.
With a first-degree murder trial slated to kick things off, the judge said he wants everything to run well.
For the first week’s docket, Tayloe oversaw the trial of Cierra Kyles, 31, of Lawton, the week’s only trial. She was acquitted of child abuse but convicted of allowing child abuse and was sentenced to three years in prison. Court capacity was limited to 10 members of the audience as jurors were spread through the courtroom. All parties involved wore masks and a screen was placed on the witness stand for extra precaution.
Tayloe said 92 jurors were available for consideration last Monday. He hopes those numbers remain solid with four trials slated for the coming week. He said the first group provided positive feedback.
•On Monday, Jamar Jackson, 20, of Lawton, will begin trial in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for a count of first degree murder. The crime is punishable with up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Jackson is represented by an Oklahoma Indigent Defense Services (OIDS) lawyer.
Jackson is accused of the Oct. 6, 2019, shooting death of Tahiba Willis outside a local nightspot for the city’s 14th homicide of the year.
The shooting left Willis, 26, of Lawton, dead from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen outside the G-Spot Bar, 1714 Cache Road.
An arrest warrant was issued a month later by the Comanche County District Court for Jamar Angel Jackson, 19, of Lawton.
According to the court affidavit, a witness saw Jackson holding a gun after the sound of gunfire was heard in the club parking lot. He then fled.
•The trial of Admural Aliq Majors, 24, of Lawton will begin Tuesday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom. Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver will prosecute the case and Larry R. Monard, of Anadarko, will serve as his counsel.
Majors is charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and gang-related offense after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. He faces up to five years in prison for each count if convicted.
The charges stem from a May 26, 2019, robbery of three people outside a convenience store while, according to investigators, he was tripping on acid.
The victims told police that Majors approached them with a gun in his hand while they were outside the store and told them to give him everything in their pockets, according to the probable cause affidavit. One person gave up a cellphone and then Majors fired off a shot from his gun into the ground before running away. Another man inside the store left on foot following the gunshot.
Investigators looked at the video and were able to see the man in the store and Majors arrive together on foot before the robbery. During an interview with detectives, the second man said he and Majors met up about two blocks from the store following the gunshot and that Majors said he robbed the store but hadn’t got anything out of it, according to the affidavit.
Majors confessed to the robbery and said that at the time of the robbery “he had been tripping on acid and could only recall bits and pieces from the robbery,” the affidavit states.
•David Flores Villanueva, 39, of Lawton, will begin trial Thursday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for a first-degree burglary case. Cabelka will prosecute the case and an unidentified OIDS lawyer will represent him.
Villanueva was charged in May 2018 with burglarizing a home in March 2018 with a woman and another man. During the burglary, a woman and man were beaten, and money was demanded from them. The woman is accused of assaulting the female victim. According to the probable cause affidavit, Villaneuva and another suspect were accused of holding a pistol to the man’s head while stealing his cell phone.
The victims positively identified Villanueva, according to the affidavit.
Villanueva has another pending case for first-degree murder after he bonded out on $50,000 for the burglary case. He is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud in May of this year. He was arrested in Duncan following a manhunt.
•Brandon D. Alexander will begin trial Thursday morning in Neuwirth’s courtroom for charges of first-degree robbery, feloniously pointing a weapon, threats, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Assistant District Attorney John S. Roose is prosecuting the case and an unidentified OIDS lawyer will represent Alexander.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.