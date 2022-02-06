After the weather caused a disruption in its first week, the second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket is expected to heat up with a first-degree murder trial.
•Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, 27, of Oklahoma City, is slated to begin jury selection Monday morning in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for allegations of first-degree-murder, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, use of vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, eluding/attempting to elude police, contributing to the delinquency of minors and for possession of a firearm during probation, records indicate.
Barner was charged in September 2020 with the shooting that killed Donald Bowman, 60, while he was inside his home’s bedroom at 203 NW Northwood.
Seventeen gunshots fired from the truck Barner was driving went into Bowman’s home. One struck the man in the head while he was lying in bed, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators learned the intended target lived next door to Bowman.
Prior to that incident, Barner was free on $5,000 bond after he was arrested in August 2020 following what investigators called a drunken car chase that involved his dumping a gun and drugs that had been ready for distribution, the affidavit states.
Investigators said he claimed he had a gun to protect his life due to being in the 456 Piru branch of the Bloods street gang.
In November 2021, Barner, along with Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, and Steve Leana, 34, each received felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. They are accused of an assault on another inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Smith was slated to have begun trial for first-degree murder in an unrelated case last week in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom. It has been moved to Feb. 16.
•Garrell Vilas Groompi, 51, of Walters, will begin trial Monday in Neuwirth’s courtroom where he will face first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation allegations, records indicate.
Gwoompi is accused of picking up a woman in August 2020, taking her back to his house and of holding her against her will during and after raping her, according to the charge.
The woman told police Gwoompi had picked her up to give her a ride home around the night before from the EZ GO at West Gore Boulevard and Southwest 24th Street, according to the court affidavit. Instead, he took her to his home at 910 SW 25th.
She said she drank one beer and started a second one when she went into the bathroom. When she returned, she said Gwoompi began touching her inappropriately and she pushed his hand away. After saying she felt dizzy, she accused him of making unwanted advances before forcefully raping her.