The second day of trial for a Lawton man accused of murder involved a lot of “snitching.”
It’s what District Attorney Kyle Cabelka described as the motivation for Ziakorey Demon Barner, 27, of Oklahoma City, to shoot up one part of a duplex on Northwood Drive in September 2020.
However, Barner’s intended target lived in the other half of the duplex at 201 NW Northwood Drive. Instead, Donald Bowman, 60, was shot and killed while sitting in his bed at the neighboring duplex.
Barner is facing a Comanche County jury for charges of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of eluding police and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
With Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy on the witness stand, Cabelka asked him about a social media post that alleged Barner had gotten out of jail a month earlier on a $5,000 bond for “snitching,” or telling on others. Barner had been arrested for a drunken car chase that involved dumping a gun and drugs ready to be distributed, according to investigators.
Molloy noted that at the time he was charged, Barner’s bond was low due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the Comanche and Tillman county jails to be at capacity. The significance of the allegation would be serious for the identified gang member known as Foe Day, he said.
“Being a snitch is probably one of the worst things to be on the street,” he said.
When asked if Barner had given police information for a lesser bond and if he was a “snitch,” Molloy responded, “No, he was not.”
A security video from a nearby home on Mimosa Drive was shown to the jury. The video showed a white Nissan pickup drive up to the Northwood Drive home and 17 gunshots were heard before the truck was seen speeding away. A second camera showed the truck drive down a neighboring street at a high rate of speed into a cul-de-sac before turning and leaving again.
Police discovered several bullet casings in the roadway outside 203 NW Northwood Drive. However, Bowman wasn’t discovered until the next morning after a family member requested officers conduct a welfare check. Bowman was determined to have died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the State Medical Examiner.
According to earlier testimony from one of the teens who were with Barner, he’d picked them up around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, and told them, “he was going to go by and shoot at ‘Mobsta Gunnie’” … over a Facebook post he had made about Barner.
Several 911 calls around 10 p.m. led police to Barner's truck. Following a vehicle pursuit that ended at Northwest 25th Street and Lindy Avenue and foot chase, Barner was taken into custody. Shell casings consistent with those found at the scene, 9 mm Luger, were found in the driver’s side floorboard of the truck, Molloy said.
During his testimony, Molloy noted the teen who had testified earlier had been nervous and reticent while on the stand. He said they’d spoken and he’d learned he’d been receiving calls from the jail and social media posts directed toward him that felt “threatening.”
The other teen is wanted for a material witness warrant for his testimony. Molloy said he’d run away and was afraid to appear.
Molloy testified the pair had valid worries. In monitoring video and audio calls made while in the Comanche County Detention Center, he said Barner and his affiliates had referenced the teen who testified as needing to be “X’d out.”
During cross-examination, Barner’s counsel, Lawrence Corrales, asked if the other teen has failed to appear because he is guilty. Both teens have told consistent stories that they were only along for the ride and didn’t take part in the shooting, Molloy said.
Corrales asked if any harm has come to the second teen. Molloy responded he’s run away from home.
“From what his family has told me,” he said, “he’s scared.”
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today with more witnesses expected to testify.