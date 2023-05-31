One murder trial was continued and one continued seating a jury as Comanche County’s three-week trial docket began Tuesday.
The trial of a man accused of pulling the trigger in a September 2021 shooting death was continued the day it was slated to begin in Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.
Coyante Jacoy Williams, 23, faces a count of first-degree murder for allegations he shot Kalob R. Porter, 20, during the incident. He was originally charged with shooting with intent to kill but when Porter died a few days later, the charge was amended. He also is accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Williams remains free on $75,000 bond and is slated to be included in the September/October trial docket.
In Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders court, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and defense attorney John Zelbts have been questioning the jury pool for those to consider a case in a September 2019 shooting death where a wife is accused of killing her husband and making it look like suicide.
Loretta Van Buren, 63, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of her husband, Terry. He was found lying on the bed in their bedroom with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Investigators believe Loretta Van Buren pulled the trigger and staged the scene to appear to be a suicide because the couple was deep in debt. Evidence showed the .40 caliber handgun used had been moved “up to three times” before law enforcement arrived.
The defense argues that Terry Van Buren had significant health problems, as well as testimony to his depression and use of Xanax.
Loretta Van Buren remains free on $250,000 bond.
