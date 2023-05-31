One murder trial was continued and one continued seating a jury as Comanche County’s three-week trial docket began Tuesday.

The trial of a man accused of pulling the trigger in a September 2021 shooting death was continued the day it was slated to begin in Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

