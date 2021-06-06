The second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket will offer four trials on its schedule after a 2020 murder trial was moved to the September/October docket.
A murder case with former Fort Sill soldiers as the victim and the accused was postponed due to difficulties in witness scheduling.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, had been scheduled for trial in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom to face a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death. The District Attorney’s Office has not filed intent for capital punishment.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during an incident at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. Police were called to a domestic disturbance and, upon arrival, reported hearing two gunshots. Three more shots were heard and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Smith was seen running with a gun in hand. He was soon disarmed and apprehended.
Claiming it began as a domestic argument, Smith claimed it escalated and Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him, the affidavit states. He told investigators he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the affidavit. Both, Smith and Conner, were soldiers at the time of the incident.
Smith remains in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond, records indicate.
Trials on the schedule:
•Jury selection will begin Monday in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for the trial of Edgar Corona for a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs. Corona was originally charged in August 2019 and is held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.
•Newburn’s courtroom will be the scene Wednesday when Jemerio Young faces a jury for felony charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a property accident with damage and reckless driving, records indicate.
Young was charged in April 2018 and his bond was set at $50,000. Bond was reduced to $20,000 in April 2019 and he has been free since June 2019.
•District Judge Emmit Tayloe will preside over the trial of Joshua Phillip Miller for conspiracy to traffick in methamphetamine beginning Wednesday.
Miller was charged in August 2019. He has been free since his bond was reduced from $50,000 to $35,000 in September 2019.