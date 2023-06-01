Addressing prospective jurors

As Loretta Van Buren sits at the defense table, her counsel, John Zelbst quizzes potential jurors Wednesday morning before the start of her first-degree murder trial.

Following 1½ days of jury selection, opening arguments were heard Wednesday in the trial of a Cache woman accused of killing her husband in September 2019 and staging the scene to look like a suicide.

Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, of Cache, is on trial in Chief Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders for a count of first-degree murder. She faces life in prison or life without parole if convicted.

