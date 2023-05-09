The mother of a homicide suspect is wanted for being an accessory after the fact.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Tawanna Rochelle Richardson, 45, of Lawton, for a count of accessory to a felony, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you