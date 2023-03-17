An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man accused of helping his brother, a murder suspect, evade the law.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Gregory Clifton Smith II, 29, of Lawton, for a felony count of harboring a fugitive from justice, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you