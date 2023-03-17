An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a man accused of helping his brother, a murder suspect, evade the law.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Gregory Clifton Smith II, 29, of Lawton, for a felony count of harboring a fugitive from justice, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Smith is accused of lying about knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Andrew Smith following the Dec. 31, 2022, discovery of Shane Chockpoyah’s body at 706 SW Monroe.
Chockpoyah was found lying on his back in a pink and white comforter with a Native American blanket over him. He had scratches to his right cheek and jaw area and ligature marks on his neck and a black power cord wrapped around it, the probable cause affidavit states.
GPS helped locate the unoccupied Nissan at 2801 NW Morningside Drive that Chockpoyah had been driving until disappearing Dec. 24, 2022. Investigators found that Joshua Smith had been with Chockpoyah that day. He was seen in surveillance videos with the Nissan the next day.
Investigators believe he moved Chockpoyah’s body before finally dumping him.
On Jan. 5, detectives spoke with Gregory Smith who said he’d last seen Joshua Smith on Jan. 2. The next day, police were called to the Ranch Motel, 1601 Cache Road, regarding a domestic incident between Joshua Smith and his girlfriend but he’d left by the time they arrived.
Video surveillance showed Gregory Smith had been paying for Joshua Smith’s room from Jan. 1-6 and had also been sending food to the room via Door Dash, the affidavit states.
On Jan. 13, Gregory Smith told investigators he hadn’t seen his brother in “about a week,” according to the affidavit. He told investigators he brother “wasn’t running because he was scared, he was running because he had prior charges he thought he was going to jail for.”
Later that night, police went to Gregory Smith’s house. After first saying Joshua Smith wasn’t inside, he admitted he was and he was arrested for his felony warrants, the affidavit states.
Joshua Smith has prior felony convictions: Comanche County, April 2021, possession of a firearm after former conviction or during probation and driving under the influence; Tillman County, April 2021, assault and battery with a dangerous/deadly weapon; and Tarrant County, Texas, September 2021, theft of property, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, since his Jan. 25, initial court appearance for second-degree murder, Joshua Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.
A $20,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Gregory Smith’s arrest.