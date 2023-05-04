The suspect accused of causing the April 9 death of Clayton Stephens has been returned to Lawton.
May 4, 2023
The suspect accused of causing the April 9 death of Clayton Stephens has been returned to Lawton.
Jail records indicate he is in the Comanche County Detention Center on $1 million bond.
Tawann Dupree Richardson, a.k.a. Pooh Butt, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Stephens and leaving him on the side of the road at Southwest 38th Street and Coombs Road the morning of April 9, Easter Sunday. The two men had been in a sexual relationship, according to the arrest warrant.
Investigators believe Richardson shot Stephens in the face and dumped his body off the roadway after Stephens threatened to expose their relationship.
After a first-degree murder warrant was issued April 14, Richardson was taken into custody near Phoenix, Ariz., following a high-speed pursuit. Charges also include unlawful removal of a dead body and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Richardson has two prior felony convictions: Comanche County from 2018 after pleading guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and he received a 10-year suspended sentence; and Wichita County, Texas, from 2018 for aggravated robbery. At the time of Stephens’ killing, Richardson was on probation for the Texas case.
Records indicate Richardson is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Stephens’ death is the city’s seventh by homicide this year, according to Constitution records.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
