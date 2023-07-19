Already jailed and accused of murder, an inmate of the Comanche County Detention Center is accused of trying to bring drugs behind bars.

Christian Vance Lane Sr., 31, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to bring drugs into jail and possession of a cell phone in a penal institution, records indicate. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the drug charge due to four prior felony convictions.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

