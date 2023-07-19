Already jailed and accused of murder, an inmate of the Comanche County Detention Center is accused of trying to bring drugs behind bars.
Christian Vance Lane Sr., 31, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of conspiracy to bring drugs into jail and possession of a cell phone in a penal institution, records indicate. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the drug charge due to four prior felony convictions.
Investigators received a June 27 tip there was a cell phone and drugs located in POD 254 that were delivered by a staff member, Kirsten Mashell Scott, 21, according to the probable cause affidavit. A search of the pod led to the discovery of three cell phones, 38 fentanyl pills, 140 grams of marijuana and 102 grams of tobacco.
Investigators discovered over 1,000 text messages sent between Scott and one of the cell phones used by Lane. Their communications included bringing the contraband into jail and when she was going to bring it to him, the affidavit states.
Felony charges were filed Tuesday against Scott for bringing drugs into jail, conspiracy to bring drugs into jail, sexual battery, distribution of controlled dangerous substances and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate.
Lane has been in jail since being charged Jan. 27 with felony counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction in one case and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate.
Lane was arrested following a police chase that began around 5:20 p.m. Jan. 25 in the parking lot of apartments at 2505 NW 82nd, according to the affidavit. A U.S. Marshal and Lawton police detectives were attempting to arrest Lane after developing him as the suspect in the Jan. 17 shooting death of Elijah Jones. A high-speed pursuit in wet conditions involved multiple law enforcement agencies as it continued through Lawton, onto Interstate 44 and into Cotton County where spike strips were used, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol use of a tactical maneuver, to end the pursuit north of the Randlett exit, according to affidavit.
The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of Jones, 20, around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road. He was bleeding from his neck and pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit states.
Lane has prior Comanche County felony convictions from June 2011 for first-degree burglary; and September 2011, for three counts of second-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, according to records.
Already being held on $1 million bond for the murder case and another $150,000 for the eluding charges, Lane received an additional $50,000 bond for the new charges.
Lane returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 for his preliminary hearing in the murder case, records indicate. His preliminary hearing conference in the drug and contraband case is at 3 p.m. Sept. 18.