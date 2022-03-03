A Cache woman accused of killing her husband for the insurance money will learn today whether she will be bound over for trial.
A preliminary hearing for Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom. Van Buren is facing a felony count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent.
The crime is punishable by life in prison or life without parole.
Van Buren is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Terry, on Sept. 2, 2019. He was discovered dead in his bed at his home at No. 1 Rogers Lane in Cache, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Van Buren initially told investigators she’d found her husband dead in the home from a gunshot wound. She told an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent she’d gone into the bedroom and saw a gun near her husband’s head and blood on the bed, according to the affidavit.
Investigators reported “numerous abnormalities,” including his location on the bed and inconsistencies in the blood staining. It showed evidence the gun also had been moved twice before being placed in its final location, the affidavit states.
Van Buren at first denied touching the gun. She later admitted to picking it up and putting it back down but denied moving it anywhere. According to the affidavit, she insisted agents take her clothing to prove she didn’t kill her husband.
Investigators learned Van Buren and her husband were “deep in debt” after the husband’s concrete business failed, she became unemployed and they were over $100,00 in credit card debt, the affidavit states. Van Buren was the sole beneficiary of her husband’s $300,000 life insurance policy.
Following an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner, it was determined Terry Van Buren died from a close contact gunshot wound to the head.
Van Buren has been free on $250,000 bond since her initial court appearance.