The preliminary hearing for a Cache woman accused of killing her husband and staging it like a suicide for the insurance money was continued Friday and will be rescheduled.
Loretta Michelle Van Buren, 62, was scheduled to appear on a first-degree murder charge at 9 a.m. in Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom.
The hearing was to pick up where the initial preliminary hearing left off in April 2021, records indicate. The hearing is due to be rescheduled Monday for a later date.
Van Buren is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Terry, on Sept. 2, 2019. Investigators believe she killed him and staged his death to appear to be a suicide.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the couple were deep in debt and Van Buren is the sole beneficiary to her husband’s $300,000 life insurance policy.
The State Medical Examiner determined Terry Van Buren died from a close contact gunshot wound to the head.
Van Buren has been free on $250,000 bond since her initial court appearance in April 2020.